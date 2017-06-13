DOME culminating workshop to display Florence School District One talent

By Published:
Music in our schools month hits Florence (Image 1)

FLORENCE, SC – The public is invited to attend the culminating concert of a four-day workshop sponsored by District One’s Musically Exceptional (DOME) on Thursday, June 15th.  During the week of the DOME music camp, students spend time perfecting pieces for their individual instruments.

 The culminating showcase will be held at Southside Middle School on Thursday June 15th from 12:00 noon until 1:00 p.m. with a choral, drama, band, strings and drama performance.

  For more information, contact Florence One Coordinator of the Performing Arts Laura Greenway at 843.673.1134 (lgreenway@fsd1.org).

 

