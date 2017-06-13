Fayetteville police say robbery suspects could be in News13 viewing area

FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WBTW) – Detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department say two suspects wanted for a robbery in May could be in the News13 viewing area.

Chief Anthony Kelly with Fayetteville police sent a press release Tuesday, saying officers have arrested one person, but detectives are still looking for two more.

La-amel Clarence Mcdougald of Maxton was arrested Friday and charged for robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of stolen goods.

On May 17, officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to a call about a robbery on Harlow Drive. Police say a woman was getting out of her car in the driveway of her home when a man with a gun approached her, demanded money and ran off. The victim’s credit cards were later used at an ATM and Wal-Mart in Fayetteville and Detectives were able to obtain video surveillance from the businesses and are requesting the public’s assistance with identifying the suspects.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation or the identity of the suspects is asked to contact Detective R. Haddock with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 703-9279 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).