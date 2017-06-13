Florence County Sheriff’s K-9 unit finds suspect who ran from traffic stop

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office K-9 tracking team captured a suspect who attempted to run from deputies during a traffic stop Tuesday morning.

According to Major Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle on McCurdy Road. The vehicle, which was reported stolen, did not stop for the deputy, initiating a chase which ended on Fifth Street. At that time, the driver ran from the vehicle into a wooded area, Major Nunn confirms.

The sheriff’s office K-9 tracking team, aviation division and other assets were called to the scene and units quickly established a perimeter. A K-9 officer led deputies to the suspect who was taken into custody around 10 a.m. Tuesday. The suspect’s name has not been released.