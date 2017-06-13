Florence gets another win, now 10-0 to start season

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – The Florence Redwolves defeated Gastonia 6-5 on Tuesday night at Sparrow Stadium to improve to a perfect 10-0 on the season.

The Redwolves fell behind 3-0 in the top of the 3rd, but they answered in the bottom half of the inning. Zach Jacobs hit an RBI double to get Florence on the board and Matt Beaird later hit a 2 RBI single to tie the game 3-3.

The game remained close the rest of the way but Jacobs once again delivered in the 6th, driving in 2 runs to put Florence up 6-5.

The Redwolves return to action on Wednesday at Lexington County. First pitch is 7:00 p.m.