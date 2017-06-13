Florence police look for driver in reference to theft at McLeod

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The Florence Police Department is working to identify the driver of the vehicle that could be connected to a crime at McLeod hospital.

Police say the car is wanted in regard to a larceny of a trailer at McLeod Hospital on May 28. Lt. Mike Brandt says investigators believe the vehicle is a Mercury Mountaineer and has a distinctively lighter hood and front quarter panels than the rear of the car.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or Crime Stoppers (1-888-CRIMESC / 1-888-274-6372).