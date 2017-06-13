Inmates kill prison guards, escape during bus transport

EATONTON, Ga. – Authorities say two inmates shot and killed two prison guards during a bus transport in Georgia and are now being sought by law enforcement.

Putnam County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Teresa Slade says the two men overpowered and disarmed the officers, one of which was driving the transport bus. The suspects then carjacked a dark green 2004 Honda Civic and fled from the scene shortly before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Authorities say the vehicle has a Georgia license plate that reads: RBJ6601.

The corrections officers were pronounced dead a short time later. Their identities are being withheld pending family notification.

According to CBS affiliate WGCL-TV, the Baldwin County inmates were identified as 43-year-old Donnie Russell Rowe and 24-year-old Ricky DuBose. Rowe was convicted on charges of aggravated assault and armed robbery. DuBose was imprisoned after he was found guilty of credit card fraud, armed robbery, theft and aggravated assault.

Detectives described Rowe as a white man who has brown hair and blue eyes. He stands around 6-foot-2 and weighs 150 pounds. DuBose is a white man who stands 6 feet tall and weighs around 150 pounds.

WGCL-TV reports both men are believed to be armed with .40-caliber Glock pistols that belonged to the officers.

Authorities are urging the public not to approach the men and to call 911 if they spot the pair.