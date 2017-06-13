New downtown children’s museum and library not included in city budget

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The City of Myrtle Beach set aside millions of dollars for several new projects in next year’s budget, but did not include, the new library and children’s museum planned for downtown was not included in the budget.

City Council finalized the budget for the 2017-2018 fiscal year on Tuesday, and discussed several new capital improvement projects, including renovations to Pelicans Stadium. However, the new Chapin Memorial Library and Children’s Museum coming to the superblock were not included in the budget.

City spokesperson Mark Kruea says the city was already well into budget plans for the new fiscal year by the time the new library and museum were announced. City finance officials presented a 5-year plan for capital improvement projects and Kruea says the city wants to include the new constructions in that 5-year timeline. The city still don’t have an estimate for how much it could all cost and hasn’t decided where exactly that money will come from. “The plans for the new Children’s Museum, new Chapin Memorial Library are something that we need to talk about. Those really aren’t set in next year’s capital improvement projects at this point. They would be at a future stage,” he said.

Kruea says City Council will discuss those details in the fall.