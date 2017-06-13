Runoff scheduled after tight race for Georgetown mayor

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – The official results came in Thursday for the Georgetown mayoral race held Tuesday.

The unofficial summary report released Tuesday night states incumbent Jack Scoville Jr. won the majority of the votes with 504 to Brendon Moses Barber’s 491 votes.

Election officials confirm Jason Jermaine Collins received 127 votes and Marty Tennant came in at 55 votes.

Though Scoville secured more votes, a runoff has been ordered for the mayoral race between Barber and Scoville. The runoff will be held on June 27 at the same polling locations. Canvass of the runoff will be June 29 at 10 a.m.