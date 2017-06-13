Taco Bell offers free tacos Tuesday

IRVINE, CA (WCMH) — Sometimes a marketing gimmick pays off and Tuesday is one of those days!

You’ll get the chance to munch on some free Doritos Locos Tacos courtesy of Taco Bell on Tuesday.

It’s all part of the restaurant’s “Steal A Taco” promotion with the NBA. The fast food chain is offering the tacos because the Golden State Warriors got a road win against the Cleveland Cavaliers in game three of the NBA Finals.

The promotion is scheduled from 2pm to 6pm. Head to Taco Bell to check out the fine print, but the gist is one taco per person during the giveaway time.

Be sure to tell your friends, because the deal is good NATIONWIDE.

