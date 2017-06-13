StormTracker13 Tuesday Forecast

Warm and humid this week with thunderstorms returning later in the week. High pressure offshore will continue to control our weather this week. Temperatures will remain in the mid 80s along the coast to around 90 inland. The high will weaken Wednesday allowing isolated afternoon thunderstorms to develop. This chance for storms will continue through the rest of the week and into the weekend. Temperatures will warm to the upper 80s along the coast to low 90s inland for Wednesday and Thursday. The highest chance for thunderstorms will be on Friday, but even through the weekend late day thunderstorms will be possible. Highs will be in the mid 80s for the beaches to around 90 inland with overnight lows in the low to mid 70s.

Today, partly sunny, warm and humid. Highs 90-91 inland, 84-85 beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy and warm. Lows 68-70 inland, 72 beaches.

Wednesday, partly sunny, warm and humid with a chance for an isolated late day thunderstorm. Highs 87-92.