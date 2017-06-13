Topgolf pursues location in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A spokesperson with Topgolf says they’re pursuing a location in Myrtle Beach.

Topgolf is an entertainment venue that mixes sports and competition with food, drinks and music popular for parties, corporate team building events and weekly leagues. The chain seats groups in hitting bays where players hit micro chipped golf balls at targets on an outfield.

“Just picture a larger-than-life-sized outdoor dartboard – but for golf. And for a little friendly rivalry, the high-tech balls instantly score each shot’s accuracy and distance,” the company says online.

The Myrtle Beach Community Appearance Board will be reviewing an application from Topgolf on Thursday. The application requests a conceptual review for a new 38,382 square foot building on the corner of Robert Grissom Parkway and 29th Avenue North.

According to the company’s website, the vast majority of visitors are non-golfers and Topgolf serves more than 8 million annual visitors worldwide.