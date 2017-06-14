Suspect in custody after congressman shot at Alexandria ball field

ALEXANDRIA, VA – Multiple people were injured in a shooting in Alexandria, Virginia, Wednesday morning. The gunman is in custody, CBS News has confirmed.

CBS News has learned the shooting happened in the dugout at a field used for congressional baseball practice. Four people were shot and one congressman was shot in the hip.

A congressional source says the injured include two Capitol Hill police officers, the gunman and House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, a Republican from Louisiana.

U.S. Park Police spokeswoman Anna Rose tells CBS affiliate WUSA-TV they used one of their Eagle helicopters to medevac the injured but that the Alexandria Police Department was handling the incident.

In a statement, President Trump said he and Vice President Mike Pence were monitoring developments closely.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragedy,” Mr. Trump said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the members of Congress, their staffs, Capitol Police, first responders, and all others affected.”

According to a source, when Democratic members of Congress practicing at a different ballfield miles away heard of shooting, they immediately stopped and said a prayer together, CBS News senior investigative producer Pat Milton reports.