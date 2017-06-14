Conway drive-by shooting kills one after bullet comes through front of house

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – One person was killed in a drive-by shooting in Conway late Tuesday night, according to Horry County Police.

Public Information Officer Krystal Dotson says officers were called to the drive -by shooting on Beau Street in Conway around 11:58 p.m. Tuesday. The incident report says when officers arrived on scene several people were standing outside the home “distraught, crying, and yelling” about the victim being shot. Once inside the home, officers found one male victim laying on the floor bleeding badly from a gunshot wound, the report states. The bullet was shot through the front of the home, police say.

Emergency crews were called to the home, but the victim died at the scene, the report says.

Witnesses offered details regarding the suspect’s vehicle, but no one has been taken into custody at this time, Dotson confirms.

The victim’s name has not been released at this time.