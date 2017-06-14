Coroner identifies Conway man killed in drive-by shooting Tuesday

Related Coverage Conway man killed in drive-by shooting

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Police are currently investigating the death of a Conway man who died during a drive-by shooting around midnight Tuesday.

48-year-old Darryl Hunte died from a single gunshot wound in his home on Beau Street off U.S. Route 501.

When officers arrived they said family members were outside of the home visibly upset and distraught.

After entering the house officers found Hunte bleeding from a single gunshot wound.

EMS arrived shortly after and pronounced him dead.

According to an incident report, there were seven people total in the house at the time of the shooting.

“Witnesses did provide information about what the car looks like, but at this point we don’t have anything concrete to go on,” said Horry County Police spokesperson Krystal Dotson.

Neighbors who have lived in the area for years told News13 this is the first time something like this has happened.

“Wow…I was blown away,” said Joseph Gary when he heard the news.

“I’ve been staying here quite some time, I’ve never known anything like this to happen,” he said.

Gary lives a street over from Hunte. Although Gary was asleep during the shooting, another neighbor said she heard the gunshots.

“At first I thought firecrackers and fireworks,” said Aaliyah Hersey.

Both Hersey and Gary agree they will take extra precautions.

“I’ll probably stay more alert, make sure everything’s safer,” Hersey said.

“I’m gonna keep my door locked, because I usually, right now I keep my door you know open. I don’t have air so I keep my door open,” Gary said.

Horry County detectives were out speaking with neighbors Wednesday afternoon but have not released a suspect name or vehicle description.

“When we can confirm and get more details we will certainly release that,” said Dotson.

“Because obviously we will want the public’s help in trying to locate this individual.”

News13 also spoke to some of the victim’s family members who were home during the shooting.

They didn’t wish to speak on camera and said they’re still in shock their father is gone.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Horry County Police Department at (843) 915-5350.