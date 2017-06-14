Hatch finding rhythm in 1st season of pro ball

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Pitcher Thomas Hatch was the Chicago Cubs top draft pick last season (Round 3), but his transition to pro ball hasn’t been easy.

Because of how many pitches he threw for Oklahoma State on their run to the College World Series last year, the Cubs chose to sit Hatch after drafting him.

They placed him with the Pelicans at the start of this season, but he struggled in his first month, posting an ERA over 5.

“There’s a little bit of a learning curve especially going to college hitting to here and I think I’ve kind of experienced the brutal end of that,” Hatch said.

But Hatch has dominated in his last four combined starts, only allowing three earned runs.

“You do some soul searching, I definitely did that first month,” Hatch said. “But baseball is a funny game but you’re on the bad side of it one time and then all of a sudden one little thing clicks and then all of a sudden you’re having success.”

The righty gets the start Wednesday night against Frederick.