James T. Hodgkinson identified as suspect in Alexandria shooting

WASHINGTON – Law enforcement officials have identified the suspect in the early Wednesday shooting of Rep. Steve Scalise as James T. Hodgkinson.

Hodgkinson, 66, owns a home inspection business in Belleville, Illinois. Law enforcement officials say he opened fire at a baseball field in Alexandria, Virginia, shortly after 7 a.m. Wednesday. Hodgkinson allegedly shot Scalise and four others, including two Capitol Police officers, before being shot himself and taken into custody.

Officials say Hodgkinson was carrying an M-4 assault rifle and a handgun. Both are being traced by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms. The FBI has taken over the investigation.

Court records show Hodgkinson was arrested in 2006 on a misdemeanor charge of battery.

Scalise is undergoing surgery at a Washington, D.C., hospital.