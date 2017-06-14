Local High School/College Players Drafted

Myrtle Beach, SC (WBTW) – Here is a look at the latest area and state wide guys that have been drafted over the course of the last three days in the Major League Baseball Draft:
Round 1:
Clark Schmidt – Pitcher – South Carolina – NY Yankees
Round 2:
Wil Crowe – Pitcher – South Carolina – Washington Nationals
Round 5:
Tyler Johnson – Pitcher – South Carolina – Chicago White Sox
Round 7:
Chase Pinder – CF – Clemson – St. Louis Cardinals
Round 8:
Billy Cooke – CF – Coastal Carolina – Seattle Mariners
Round 9:
Alex Cunningham – Pitcher – Coastal Carolina – San Diego Padres
Round 14:
Alex Eubanks – Pitcher – Clemson – Texas Rangers
Alex Destino – Outfielder – South Carolina – Chicago White Sox
Round 15:
Josh Reagan – Pitcher – South Carolina – Oakland Athletics
Round 17:
Will Latchum – Pitcher – Coastal Carolina – St. Louis Cardinals
Trent Autry – Pitcher – Florence Darlington Tech – Arizona Diamondbacks
Round 19:
Justin Gore – SS – Conway HS, Coastal Carolina – Minnesota Twins
Round 20:
Bryar Johnson – Pitcher – Carolina Forest HS – Kansas City Royals
Round 21:
Paul Campbell – Pitcher – Clemson – Tampa Bay Rays
John Parke – Pitcher – South Carolina – Chicago White Sox
Round 27:
Sam Weatherly – Pitcher – Clemson – Toronto Blue Jays
Round 28:
Pat Krall – Pitcher – Clemson – Oakland Athletics
Round 29:
Wood Myers – 2B – Coastal Carolina – St. Louis Cardinals
Round 30:
Jeremy Beasley – Pitcher – Clemson – Los Angeles Angels
Round 32:
Andrew Beckwith – Pitcher – Coastal Carolina – Kansas City Royals
Round 35:
Reed Rohlman – OF – Clemson – Kansas City Royals