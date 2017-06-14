Local High School/College Players Drafted

Myrtle Beach, SC (WBTW) – Here is a look at the latest area and state wide guys that have been drafted over the course of the last three days in the Major League Baseball Draft:

Round 1:

Clark Schmidt – Pitcher – South Carolina – NY Yankees

Round 2:

Wil Crowe – Pitcher – South Carolina – Washington Nationals

Round 5:

Tyler Johnson – Pitcher – South Carolina – Chicago White Sox

Round 7:

Chase Pinder – CF – Clemson – St. Louis Cardinals

Round 8:

Billy Cooke – CF – Coastal Carolina – Seattle Mariners

Round 9:

Alex Cunningham – Pitcher – Coastal Carolina – San Diego Padres

Round 14:

Alex Eubanks – Pitcher – Clemson – Texas Rangers

Alex Destino – Outfielder – South Carolina – Chicago White Sox

Round 15:

Josh Reagan – Pitcher – South Carolina – Oakland Athletics

Round 17:

Will Latchum – Pitcher – Coastal Carolina – St. Louis Cardinals

Trent Autry – Pitcher – Florence Darlington Tech – Arizona Diamondbacks

Round 19:

Justin Gore – SS – Conway HS, Coastal Carolina – Minnesota Twins

Round 20:

Bryar Johnson – Pitcher – Carolina Forest HS – Kansas City Royals

Round 21:

Paul Campbell – Pitcher – Clemson – Tampa Bay Rays

John Parke – Pitcher – South Carolina – Chicago White Sox

Round 27:

Sam Weatherly – Pitcher – Clemson – Toronto Blue Jays

Round 28:

Pat Krall – Pitcher – Clemson – Oakland Athletics

Round 29:

Wood Myers – 2B – Coastal Carolina – St. Louis Cardinals

Round 30:

Jeremy Beasley – Pitcher – Clemson – Los Angeles Angels

Round 32:

Andrew Beckwith – Pitcher – Coastal Carolina – Kansas City Royals

Round 35:

Reed Rohlman – OF – Clemson – Kansas City Royals