Lumberton theater presents musical comedy “Nunsense”

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater in Lumberton is presenting the musical “Nunsense” for three more performances this month. The show’s director Kendrix Singletary joined News13 NOW at 9 a.m. on Wednesday to talk about the production and the recent return of the theater’s in-house productions. A character from the musical – Sister Mary Amnesia (played by Tammy Bradley) – also joined the interview and performed a preview of the show. Watch the video to see that preview.

Also, the following is a press release provided by the Carolina Civic Center:

The Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater in downtown Lumberton will be staging its own production of “Nunsense, the Musical” June 9-11 and June 16-18. Directed by the theater’s resident artist, Kendrix Singletary, Nunsense follows the crazy antics of five nuns from the Little Sisters of Hoboken convent. When their cook, Sister Julia, child of God, accidentally serves up some tainted soup, 52 of the sisters are poisoned and die, leaving only five living nuns who were not at home the day of the toxic meal. When the convent’s first-in-charge, Reverend Mother Regina, splurges on a plasma TV, the sisters find themselves strapped for cash, as they still have four dead nuns to bury. The nuns decide to put on a benefit performance in the setting of the musical Grease in order to raise the rest of the money before the health department discovers their secret.

The cast line-up features regional performers, including Reverend Mother Regina, a former circus performer played by Jeanne Koonce; Sister Mary Hubert, the Mistress of Novices played by Jackie Johnson-Hill; a streetwise nun named Sister Robert Anne played by Marla Bullock; Sister Mary Leo, a novice who is a wannabe ballerina played by Starling Nicole Bruce; and the delightfully wacky Sister Mary Amnesia, the nun who lost her memory when a crucifix fell on her head played by Tammy Bradley.

Tickets are $25 for individuals, $22 for seniors (65+) and military, $10 for students and $20 for SRMC PrivilegesPlus members $20. There is a group rate of $17 per ticket with the advanced purchase of 10 or more tickets at the same time. Tickets can be purchased at any time on-line through the theater’s web site at www.carolinaciviccenter.com, or in person or by telephone with Noon to 6pm Monday through Friday through the theater’s administrative offices or by calling the theater at 738-4339. The Theater lobby box office opens for ticket sales one hour prior to a performance.

The Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater is a beautifully-restored treasure listed on the National Register of Historic Places that offers visitors a unique and visually stunning experience. The theater is located at 315 North Chestnut Street in the heart of downtown Lumberton. First opened in 1928 as a vaudeville and silent film house, the theater offers a wide array of programming including live touring performances, original productions, art exhibits, films, special events and rentals. For more information visit www.carolinaciviccenter.com