Myrtle Beach DRC approves $650K for Superblock project in new budget

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Thousands of dollars were approved Wednesday to go towards the city of Myrtle Beach’s library and children’s museum project in the Superblock.

This year, the DRC will put$650 K towards the project.

The city still hasn’t been able to reach agreements with the owner of the building where Jack Thompson’s Studio and Gallery is set up nor House Parts in the Superblock.

The Assistant Executive Director of the DRC, Lauren Clever, says the money is from the city’s ten million dollar loan pool.

Of that money, about $400K will go towards demolition of the Superblock and about $150K will go towards estimated design fees.

With that money approved, News13 asked Clever if the DRC has to have Jack Thompson’s Studio building and the House Parts building to start construction.

“Yes. To make it right, to do it right, you know, if you’re going to do something, you do it right. I think we’ve looked at all the options and tried to say well, do we need, do we not and we always just come to the top and say you know what, if we’re going to do it, let’s do it the way that was initially planned,” said Clever.

Clever says after demolition, acquisition costs, and design fees, they’re looking to spend about 5 to 5.5 million dollars, but we still haven’t been able to get an answer on how much the entire project will cost.

Clever said they don’t know right now an exact date as to when demolition will begin.

“I think that’s going to be put into play. We’ve got some meetings coming up to talk about some of the key players that need to be involved and beginning that timeline process. So, hopefully, we’ll have some more details at our next meeting to be able to share,” said Clever.

Clever said the DRC will meet on Thursday with the city manager and other key players with the Superblock project to talk about the timeline.