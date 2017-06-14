Myrtle Beach hosts SC Fire Rescue Conference

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The South Carolina Fire Rescue Conference is going on this week in Myrtle Beach and emergency responders from all over the state got hands-on training Wednesday.

Wednesday’s training included real-life rescue situations at the Myrtle Beach training grounds.

“Firefighter rescue is very challenging. There is a lot of technical skills they need to learn, and using different types of equipment, airbags, hydraulic tools, things of that nature. It adds to the stress level,” said Midway Fire Rescue Assistant Fire Chief Jim Crawford.

Classroom exercises at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center covered topics like teamwork and preparations before going to a fire.

“Firefighter rescue training is important because, the bottom line is, no one is coming in for us but us. So, firefighters have to be proficient at rescuing themselves because there is no one else that can do that,” said Crawford.

This Friday, the conference will feature a 100,000 square foot exhibit hall with more than 150 vendors at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.

The pubic is welcome, organizers say.