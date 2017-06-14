Myrtle Beach issues proclamation to ‘love your garbage man’

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The city of Myrtle Beach issued a proclamation this week asking people to show some love to the city’s hardworking sanitation workers.

The Myrtle Beach City Council has proclaimed June 17-24 as Garbage Man Week, in honor of the dedicated service provided by the men and women of the city’s Solid Waste Division staff.

The proclamation describes how these “unsung heroes” begin work bright and early at 6 a.m. every day and work long hours in the elements whether its raining, 100 degrees, or snowing. City sanitation workers pick up around 60 million pounds of waste annually.

“Now therefore, be it proclaimed that the Myrtle Beach City Council hereby recognizes the week of June 17-24, 2017, as Garbage Man Week, in honor of their hard work and dependability, and further encourages residents to ‘love your garbage man’ during this period by acknowledging the tremendous contributions that Myrtle Beach’s Solid Waste employees make every day to our quality of life.”

 

