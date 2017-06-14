NCCU grad exchanged gunfire with Alexandria shooting suspect

By Published:
Police and emergency personnel are seen near the scene where House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of La. was shot during a Congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Va., Wednesday, June 14, 2017. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)

DURHAM, N.C. – One of the Capitol police officers who traded gunfire with the shooter in Alexandria, Virginia, Wednesday morning attended North Carolina Central University.

House Speaker Paul Ryan named the two Capitol Police officers involved as David Bailey and Crystal Griner.

Bailey is a 2007 graduate of North Carolina Central University, the school said.

Bailey was with House GOP Whip Steve Scalise and others when a gunman opened fire on the Republican congressional baseball practice.

Scalise was wounded in the shooting. A total of five people were transported for treatment.

President Donald Trump praised the “heroic actions” of the Capital Police at the scene.

U.S. Capitol Police said Bailey and Griner are expected to survive.

The assailant has been identified as James T. Hodgkinson. He was injured at the scene and later died at the hospital.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s