Pedestrian killed on Hwy 501 near Tanger Outlets

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A pedestrian walking on Highway 501 was hit and killed by a car early Wednesday morning, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Cpl. Sonny Collins reports the pedestrian was walking illegally on the road near the Tanger Outlets in Myrtle Beach around 3 a.m. Wednesday when the person was hit by a 2005 Nissan Maxima. The pedestrian died as a result of injuries from the crash, but the person’s name has not been released by the coroner at the time of this posting.

The driver of the car involved was not injured and will not face charges, confirms Cpl. Collins.