Pelicans Clutch 1st Half Division Title, Earn Playoff Spot

Myrtle Beach’s seventh division title in the last 13 halves marks the Pelicans’ 11th playoff appearance in the 19-year history of the organization. The Birds will also make their seventh consecutive postseason appearance, the longest streak in the Carolina League since Kinston went to seven straight playoffs from 2001-07. Myrtle Beach will try to become the first team in Carolina League history to win three Mills Cup Championships in a row.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (June 14, 2017) – The Pelicans have clinched the first half Southern Division title, earning Myrtle Beach a spot in the 2017 Carolina League Playoffs with a 3-0 win over Frederick and a 4-2 loss by Buies Creek to Potomac.

The Pelicans will meet the Southern Division’s second half winner in the best-of-five Southern Division Championship Series beginning September 6. If Myrtle Beach repeats as the second half division winner, the Birds will face the club that finishes in second place in the Southern Division in the second half.

Myrtle Beach will on the road for Games 1 and 2 of the SDCS. Game 3 will be played at TicketReturn.Com Field at Pelicans Ballpark on September 8. If necessary, the Pelicans would also host Games 4 and 5.

Should the Birds advance to their fourth straight Mills Cup Championship Series, the first two contests would be played at the Northern Division champion. Myrtle Beach would host Game 3 and, if necessary, Games 4 and 5.