StormTracker13 Wednesday Forecast

The chance for storms returns today, and will stick around through the rest of the week. High pressure stalled offshore that has kept us dry since the weekend will start to weaken today. As it does, thunderstorms will have a better chance of developing in the warm and humid airmass over the Carolinas. Most of the day today will be dry, with the chance for a few isolated storms late in the day. Rain chances will increase Thursday and Friday as a weak cold front approaches the Carolinas. This front will never make it through our area, so it will stay warm and humid through the weekend. This weather pattern will continue into next week with warm, humid weather, and the chance for late day thunderstorms. A weak cold front will approach Tuesday, bringing a higher chance for thunderstorms.

Today, partly sunny, warm and humid with isolated late day thunderstorms. Highs 92-93 inland, 88 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with a few storms. Lows 71-72 inland, 74 beaches.

Thursday, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered late day thunderstorms. Highs 88-93.