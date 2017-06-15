Camp introduces students to technology, coding

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The I-Teams Extreme Next Generation Camp is nearing it’s end. Students have been working all week long with micro-controllers and electronic circuits.

The camp serves as an introduction to software. Ultimately it helps prepare the students for working with technology in the future.

Some students will even be awarded scholarships to governors school to take their coding to the next level.

“I learned a lot more than I had before at other programs, like how to actually hook it up on the board not just to do the coding but to how to hook it up on the actual motherboard or whatever you want to call it so that was a big plus,” said program attendee Steven McCartt.

The camp has been at Sneed Middle School in Florence. Students presented their projects to their parents and spectators at 2:30 Thursday.