Florence suspect who ran from deputies in stolen car arrested after foot chase

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A man from Florence was arrested Tuesday morning after he failed to stop for law enforcement and led deputies on a chase in a stolen car.

According to Major Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy tried to stop 29-year-old Daniel Judson Young around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning on McCurdy Road. Deputies say the car, which turned out to be stolen, didn’t stop and a chase began near National Cemetery Road.

The pursuit ended on Fifth Street when Young got out of the car and ran into a wooded area. Deputies established a perimeter and the Canine Tracking Team, assisted by the Aviation Unit, located the suspect and arrested him around 10 a.m.

Young was charged with one count of possession of marijuana, driving under the influence, driving under suspension third offense, driving under suspension habitual offender, failure to stop for blue light second, receiving stolen goods value greater than $10,000 and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Young is being held at the Florence County Detention Center on a $13,000 bond.