Florence workshop helps young musicians hit the right note

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Young musicians in Florence School District One showed off their skills today as part of a four day workshop.

The District One Musically Exceptional program sponsored the camp. Four days of practice ended today with performances from all the talented young musicians at Southside Middle School.

“Its an intensive, you know it’s only four days so, we take a pretty good piece of music and we just work it and work it and work it. So it’s good when we get results with that kind of intense practice,” said strings teacher Allen Johnson with Florence County School District One.

The District One Musically Exceptional program is an after-school and summer program for music students in Florence One.



