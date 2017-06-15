Hartsville mother sentenced in connection with murder of 21-month-old daughter

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – The mother accused in the shooting death of her toddler was sentenced to 14 years in prison on Thursday.

According to Fourth Circuit Deputy solicitor Kernard Redmond, April Dixon pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact of murder in reference to the death of 21-month-old Madison Dolford.

A judge sentenced the young girl’s father, Timothy Sanders, to life in prison for shooting the little girl in the chest in April.

The shooting happened in the front yard, Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee said. Dixon called 911.

Dixon was originally charged with murder and conspiracy in reference to the shooting death. The warrant states the conspiracy charge was due to evidence collected at the scene and indicates the couple planned the crime.