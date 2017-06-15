Myrtle Beach declares ‘Garbage Man Week’

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The City of Myrtle Beach says those who take care of the garbage and recycling for residents in the community need some love.

The Myrtle Beach City Council has proclaimed the week of June 17-24 as Garbage Man Week, in honor of the hard work and dedicated service provided by the city’s Solid Waste Division staff, according to a post on the city’s Facebook page.

On the city’s Facebook page, leaders note that the term “Garbage Man Week” was used in coordination with the terminology used for National Garbage Man Day, which is June 17, and is not mean to discredit “the extremely vital service that they provide.”

City officials encourage neighbors to “love your garbage man,” in the full proclamation below.

WHEREAS, Myrtle Beach has a dedicated, hard-working group of men and women in the Solid Waste Division, and their job is to keep our city sanitary and to make sure that our homes and neighborhoods are livable; and

WHEREAS, These sanitation professionals – also called “garbage men” – begin work at 6:00 a.m. daily and continue until their rounds are complete, in all kinds of weather: heat, cold, rain, sunshine, humidity and even the occasional snow; and WHEREAS, In addition to collecting our residential solid waste, they also pick up our recycling, yard waste and bulky junk at curbside – some 60 million pounds annually; and WHEREAS, Their days are long and their jobs are physically demanding, requiring speed, strength and stamina to serve thousands of customers every day and every week; and WHEREAS, Garbage men are frequently among the unsung heroes in any organization, picking up what others put down, discard or simply throw away; and NOW THEREFORE, BE IT PROCLAIMED that the Myrtle Beach City Council hereby recognizes the week of June 17-24, 2017, as Garbage Man Week, in honor of their hard work and dependability, and further encourages residents to “love your garbage man” during this period by acknowledging the tremendous contributions that Myrtle Beach’s Solid Waste employees make every day to our quality of life.