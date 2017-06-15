Police investigate after ‘strange notes’ sent to City of Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Florence police are working with state and federal law enforcement after two strange notes addressed to the City of Florence were received Thursday.

Lt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department states no specific threat can be determined from the notes, but police are working with other agencies to attempt to determine the origin of the notes and an author.

“In light of the recent events in our country and around the world, and out of an abundance of caution, we are taking proactive measures to ensure the safety of our city employees as well as the citizens we serve,” Lt. Brandt stated in a press release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or Crime Stoppers (1-888-CRIMESC  / 1-888-274-6372).

