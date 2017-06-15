Police ID 2 people wanted for Conway shooting

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County police have identified two people wanted in reference to a shooting that injured a CCU student last week.

Earlier, police released a photo of a woman they say may be involved in the shooting and on Monday, June 20, officers identified the woman as Symaria Shannon. The most recent post from police also says they’re also looking for a man named Ryan Graham.

The Horry County Police Department responded to a late night shooting Thursday in Conway, the third shooting reported in the area in as many nights.

According to the department, the shooting occurred on Harper Road around 6 p.m. Police found a man with a gunshot wound who was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The victim told police he did not know the person who shot him and the suspects also stole $500 from him.

The incident report from Horry County police also states the victim is currently a student at Coastal Carolina University. While investigating the shooting, officers collected a green soda bottle, found near footprints in the dirt where the shooting may have occurred.

While investigating the possible area of the shooting, officers say a mall, 2-door car approached. The officer asked the driver why he was in the area, and the driver said he lived nearby and just wanted to know what was happening. The police report says the driver “had no shirt on and dirt on his face.” The officer took a picture of the man’s driver’s license in case it was needed later in the investigation.

Officials say they have not arrested a suspect in this shooting. The police report says the victim told police a male suspect and a female suspect were involved in the incident.

Thursday night’s shooting marks the third shooting in Conway in as many days.The first shooting, which occurred on Beau Street in Conway around 11:58 p.m. Tuesday, killed Darryl Hunte, 48, of Conway. Police say that crime was a drive-by shooting, and as of Friday morning, police have not released the name of any possible suspects.

The second shooting in Conway happened less than 24 hours later on Creel Street Wednesday night about 10:50 p.m. When officers arrived on scene, they found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Sgt. Alston with Conway police. The last report from police noted that the woman was hospitalized, but her current condition is unknown. Police have not released a suspect name or description in this shooting.

Horry County Police Public Information Officer Krystal Dotson says Thursday night’s shooting “is an isolated incident not connected to any other shootings.”

Anyone with information is asked to please call Horry County police at 843.915.8477.