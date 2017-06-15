Agencies suspend investigation into possible sighting of GA escapees

Related Coverage Inmates kill prison guards, escape during bus transport

RIDGELAND, SC— Multiple agencies are suspending the investigation into reports of a possible sighting of two escaped prisoners from Georgia.

According to Jasper County Sheriff Chris Malphrus, 50 to 70 officers from multiple jurisdictions were in the area searching along with dog teams and a helicopter.

The Jasper County Communications Center first received an early morning call from a truck driver who claims to have spotted the escapees, prompting the search.

“There was one truck driver, however, there were lawn mower crews in the are also,” said Malphrus. He says the lawn mower crews also confirmed the description of the escapees.

According to the initial report, two men were seen attempting to break into a vehicle wearing black shirts and camouflage pants at a rest stop on Bees Creek Road off of I-95.

Officials ask citizens to report any suspicious activity by immediately calling 911. The men are considered to be armed and dangerous.

A joint news conference was held in Madison on the escaped inmates who killed two officers at noon Thursday.

Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills, said the reward is now at $130,000 and noted that he has never seen a reward that large.

“I’ve never seen this level of assistance in my career.” And added that he feels the level of importance is due to the fact that “the public is in grave danger.”

The FBI has a tip line set up at 1-877-WANTED2.

The FBI said these men are armed and dangerous and if you think you see them, call 911 immediately.

The sheriff says that their last known whereabouts were a rock quarry in the area where they stole a white F250 Ford truck. That theft took place around 10 p.m. on Tuesday night.

Adding that they don’t think the men are still in the area. “They could be halfway across the country at this point.”