Possible sighting of GA escaped inmates in SC

JASPER COUNTY (WSAV) — The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office has received reports of a possible sighting of the two escaped prisoners from Georgia at mile marker 17 on I-95.

The reports are unconfirmed. They ask citizens in the area to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity. Officials say the men could be armed and dangerous.

According to JCSO, both may be wearing comouflage pants and black shirts.

Multiple agencies are in the area searching.

A joint news conference was held in Madison on the escaped inmates who killed two officers at noon Thursday.

Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills, said the reward is now at $130,000 and noted that he has never seen a reward that large.

“I’ve never seen this level of assistance in my career.” And added that he feels the level of importance is due to the fact that “the public is in grave danger.”

The FBI has a tip line set up at 1-877-WANTED2.

The FBI said these men are armed and dangerous and if you think you see them, call 911 immediately.

The sheriff says that their last known whereabouts were a rock quarry in the area where they stole a white F250 Ford truck. That theft took place around 10 p.m. on Tuesday night.

Adding that they don’t think the men are still in the area. “They could be halfway across the country at this point.”