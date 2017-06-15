Rickie Fowler Leads US Open After 1 Day

ERIN, Wis. (AP) – Rickie Fowler is off to a fine start as he seeks his first major title.

Fowler shot a bogey-free 7-under 65 to grab a two-shot lead in the opening round of the US Open at Erin Hills in Wisconsin. He moved to minus-7 with a birdie on the 604-yard eighth hole and closed out his round with par on the tricky No. 9.

Tommy Fleetwood and Brooks Koepka (KEHP’-kuh) were in the clubhouse at 5-under, one stroke better than Patrick Reed, Kevin Na and Marc Leishman. Paul Casey and Xander Schauffele were on the course at minus-5 late in the round.

Ernie Els opened with a 70 on the 20th anniversary of his last US Open victory.

Phil Mickelson had to withdraw from the event after realizing he wouldn’t arrive on time. Mickelson attended his daughter’s high school graduation in California this morning and had hoped the tournament might go in a weather delay with rain in the forecast. However, the weather did not cooperate.