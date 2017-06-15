StormTracker13 Thursday Forecast

Warm, humid weather with scattered thunderstorms will continue through the rest of the week. High pressure will stay stalled offshore, keeping our weather warm and humid. This high is no longer strong enough to suppress thunderstorm development, and we will see scattered thunderstorms develop each afternoon. There will be a higher chance for thunderstorms on Friday as a weak cold front moves closer to the Carolinas. This front will wash out for the weekend, and it will remain warm and humid with scattered late day storms. Another weak front will approach Tuesday, bringing a higher chance for thunderstorms, but this front will not cool us down.

Today,partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 93 inland, 88 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, warm & muggy. Lows 72-74

Friday, mostly cloudy, warm and humid with thunderstorms. Highs 85-90.