Wanted GA inmates CAPTURED after chase in TN

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Authorities say two escaped inmates from Georgia have been captured after a foot chase in Rutherford County Thursday evening.

Donnie Rowe and Ricky Dubose were taken into custody on Pruitt Road after the pursuit.

The two men are wanted for reportedly killing two Georgia state prison guards on a bus before fleeing in a stolen car earlier this week.

Traffic is backed up for several miles on Interstate 24 East in Murfreesboro as investigators remain on the scene.

Additional information was not immediately released.

PREVIOUS STORY:

ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities say the reward has increased to $130,000 for information leading to the arrest of two escaped Georgia inmates wanted for killing two prison guards.

Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills said law enforcement agencies in Georgia and beyond are conducting “the greatest effort I have ever seen” to hunt the fugitives — 43-year-old Donnie Russell Rowe and 24-year-old Ricky Dubose.

Authorities say the men overpowered two guards on a prison transport bus Tuesday and grabbed their guns. Sgt. Christopher Monica and Sgt. Curtis Billue were fatally shot.

Sills says it’s possible the escapees may have fled Georgia after three days on the run. David LeValley, agent in charge of the FBI’s Atlanta office, told reporters that “we are expanding, not shrinking, our effort to find these individuals.”

Investigators are looking for a 2008 white Ford F-250 pickup truck with the Georgia tag BCX-5372.