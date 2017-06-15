WBTW News13 kicks off Founders Day of Caring with a Count on Kids event

MYRTLE BEACH, SC – WBTW News13’s Founders Day of Caring kicked off Thursday with a special Count on Kids event. Children from across the Eastern Carolinas visited News13 TV to make arts and crafts for Habitat for Humanity families.

The children also toured the TV station. News13 anchors Nicole Boone, Patsy Kelly, Matt Gittins and other WBTW employees helped with the event.

The crafts and special gifts made by the children will be given to Habitat for Humanity families on Friday. That’s when News13 employees will be working on Habitat for Humanity homes in Horry and Florence counties. The homes are for Cyenne Hill and her family in Conway and Eunice Mwanzia and her family in Conway.

Chyenne Hill and her family in Conway were accepted into the Habitat Home Buyer program in July 2016. Chyenne applied to Habitat so she could provide a better life for her children. She currently lives in an overcrowded mobile home with her children Chiniece, Jabrairon, Justin, Ahchiya, Tyteonna, Jameson, Juleah and Jacoby.

Eunice Mwanzia is a widow with four children, Timothy, James, Faith and Joshua Lokibe. This family has also been accepted into the Habitat Home Buyer program. Eunice works two jobs to provide for her family. James wants to become a doctor, Faith wants to be a teacher and Joshua wants to become a mechanic. James and Faith attend FMU from scholarships received through the efforts of the IB program, all while working at their part time jobs. Eunice became the sole provider when her husband lost his battle with cancer several years ago. Downsizing meant they would have to live in a small apartment that turns out to be unsafe. Faith encountered a bullet hole into her bedroom window from the drug infested area, not to mention it is not handicap accessible. Timothy, the older sibling has cerebral palsy and lives in a home for special needs in Hartsville, S.C. Eunice stated this was the best gift she has received in a long time and that God has truly blessed them. A dream where everyone will have their own bedroom and Timothy will be able to be reunited as one big happy family.

In Lumberton, the WBTW News13/NEXSTAR Broadcast Group Founder’s Day Food Drive to help feed local children takes place Friday, June 16 at Lowe’s Foods in Lumberton to benefit United Way partner, Communities in Schools of Robeson County. It’s known as “BakPak Pals” program. As a United Way agency, CIS works to improve educational opportunities and outcomes in Robeson County. Improving child nutrition by sending ready to eat meals home with children on weekends and holidays is helps to meet this goal.