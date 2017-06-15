Woman hospitalized in second Conway shooting in as many days

Related Coverage Coroner identifies Conway man killed in drive-by shooting Tuesday

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The second shooting in a 24-hour period in Conway has sent one woman to the hospital, according to the Conway Police Department.

Sgt. Darren Alston with Conway police confirms officers were called to a shooting on Creel Street Wednesday night about 10:50 p.m. When officers arrived on scene, they found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds, Sgt. Alston says.

The woman was taken to Grand Strand Medical Center for treatment, but her condition was not released by the police department.

Sgt. Alston says officer have not named a suspect in this attempted murder case, but ask anyone with information related to the shooting please call the Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790.

Wednesday night’s shooting is the second to occur within 24 hours in the Conway area. Late Tuesday night, Darryl Hunte, 48, of Conway, was killed in a drive-by shooting on Beau Street, according to Horry County Police. No suspects have been named in that murder.