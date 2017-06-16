Andrews man to serve 30 years in jail for Myrtle Beach killing

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – It took an Horry County jury less than two hours to convict an Andrews man of manslaughter in the 2014 killing of a Myrtle Beach man.

According to the office of Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson, after the jury deliberated for about two hours, members returned a guilty verdict on the manslaughter and gun charges. A judge sentenced Antwuan Levon Nelson, 29, to serve 30 years in prison.

Nelson was sentenced to 25 years for the manslaughter conviction and five for possession of a weapon during a violent crime, Richardson said.Those sentences will run consecutively. Nelson will not be eligible for parole until he has served 85 percent of his sentence, Richardson said.

The deadly shooting happened January 27, 2014, when Nelson went to the home of Michael Rogers, the victim, to sell drugs. Richardson says the two men started fighting when Rogers said he didn’t want to buy any fo the drugs from Nelson.

Nelson left the apartment and went outside and waited about 45 minutes at the complex for Rogers to leave his apartment, Richardson said. Nelson got an AR-15 assault rifle from the trunk of his vehicle and waited for the victim.

When Rogers walked outside, Nelson fired three shots at him, including one that struck and killed Rogers, Richardson said. A second bullet was recovered inside a nearby home, where it had pierced the outside wall.

“It’s a cautionary tale that is repeated far too often in these cases,” Richardson said. “Drug dealers are dangerous and often violent people.