Around Town: Decades Collide 80’s vs 90’s featuring Biz Markie

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Get your best retro outfit on and enjoy DJ Biz Markie tomorrow night at House of Blues.

Date – June 17, 2017

Doors – 7:00pm

Show – 8:00pm

Tickets $15 – $20

Confirmed Line Up: Biz Markie *All support acts are subject to change without notice. This is an All Ages event subject to parental discretion.

Have dinner before the show at the House of Blues Restaurant & Bar. Whether it’s a drink during Happy Hour from 4-7 or a signature dish like Shrimp & Grits or Jambalaya they’ve have you covered.Then take a short walk to the venue for the show, grab a drink at one of the many bars inside and get ready for House of Blues to come alive! Don’t miss out on their special club menu as well if you didn’t get enough to eat.

Need a nightcap after the show? Stop by The Deck for a drink under the stars. The Smokehouse offers late night items like Pulled Pork or Pulled Chicken Sandwiches, Smokehouse Nachos, Chicken Caesar Wraps & more.

Information provided by House of Blues.