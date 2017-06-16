Florence police ask for help identifying suspects in 2 cases

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Florence police are asking for help identifying suspects in two ongoing cases.

The suspect in the above photos is wanted in reference to a stolen purse. The larceny happened at the Target on David McLeod Boulevard June 10.

The suspect in the photos below is wanted in reference to an identity theft case, police say.

This subject is accused of opening lines of credit in area stores under another person’s name on May 23. Officials also say they have received information that the suspect may be from the Midlands region of the state.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or Crime Stoppers (1-888-CRIMESC / 1-888-274-6372).