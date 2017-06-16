Florence School District 3 approves budget

LAKE CITY, SC (WBTW) – Florence School District Three finalized its budget for the coming school year Thursday evening.

The $24 million budget contains pay raises for teachers and other personnel, and officials said it is the first balanced budget they have had in a few years.

Board members unanimously approved the budget at their monthly meeting Thursday, which includes technology and other upgrades the superintendent said are needed.

Superintendent Laura Hickson said the district was able to cut costs and save money by streamlining some positions in the office in order to balance the budget, a prospect made more difficult as state budgets tighten up.

“We’re very pleased,” said Hickson. “Even with the budget cuts not where we expected them to be, there was a $75 increase in the base student allocation.”

District officials did list about seven teacher vacancies that they are still trying to fill, but they continue their efforts to recruit teachers to Florence Three.