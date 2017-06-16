Horry County police take to Facebook to find subject they call ‘Cinderella’

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County officers are looking for a person they’re calling ‘Cinderella’ after they ran from police and left behind a single shoe.

A post on the Horry County Police Department Facebook page says officers were trying to serve a felony warrant on another person when Kenneth ‘Kelo’ Jackson look off, leaving behind his red Air Force One sneaker.

Police say they would like to return his shoe and also ask him a few questions.

The Facebook post quickly garnered dozens of shares. Users seemed to be amused by the message from the police department, with one person commenting “Hope he made it home before the stroke of midnight.”

Anyone with information is asked to please call Horry County police at 843-915-8477.