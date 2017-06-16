Man accused of robbing TD bank sentenced to 13 years

By Published: Updated:

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Florence police say the man charged for robbing the TD Bank on Pamplico Highway pleaded guilty Wednesday.

According to Lt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department, Brian A. Myers received a 13-year sentence for the robbery on September 15, 2016.

Crime Scene Investigators located latent prints belonging to Myers, which placed him inside the bank and later located trace evidence linking his car to the robbery.

Myers was charged with the crime following a three month long investigation, police say.

 

