Marion police ask for help locating person of interest in armed robbery

By Published:
Photo courtesy of Marion Police

MARION, SC (WBTW) – The Marion Police Department is asking for help finding a person of interest in an armed robbery that happened in Marion last week.

According to Chief Dewayne Tennie, this person, along with another individual, entered a business in Marion armed with handguns and stole money.

The pants the suspect is wearing appear to be camouflage and the book bag appears to be either a dark blue or black with a digital looking camouflage print on it, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Marion Police Department at 843-423-8616 or, if after normal business hours, 843-423-8399.

 

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s