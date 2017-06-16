Marion police ask for help locating person of interest in armed robbery

MARION, SC (WBTW) – The Marion Police Department is asking for help finding a person of interest in an armed robbery that happened in Marion last week.

According to Chief Dewayne Tennie, this person, along with another individual, entered a business in Marion armed with handguns and stole money.

The pants the suspect is wearing appear to be camouflage and the book bag appears to be either a dark blue or black with a digital looking camouflage print on it, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Marion Police Department at 843-423-8616 or, if after normal business hours, 843-423-8399.