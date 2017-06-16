MYR explains what happens to luggage after check-in

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach International Airport invited media in Friday to reveal exactly what happens to your luggage after you check in.

MYR is always busy, but during the summer season, the TSA says it processes about 3,300 bags a day there.

The luggage goes along series of conveyors and gets electronically scanned, but the equipment flags some bags, which agents then search by hand.

“The machines are very intuitive. They do the majority of the work for us. They’re very similar to a cat scan machine that you would see at a hospital, and they are programmed with algorithms that look for certain shapes and densities of items that would be deemed a possible threat to airline security,” said TSA Regional Spokesperson Mark Howell.

The bag screening area is also under video surveillance to protect against theft.