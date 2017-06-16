SC unemployment rate falls to 4.1% in May

(WSPA) The number of unemployed people in South Carolina has dropped to fewer than 100,000.

The Department of Employment and Workforce reports May’s jobless rate in South Carolina fell two-tenths of a percentage point to 4.1 percent. April unemployment was reported at 4.3 percent.

The reported 96,526 unemployed people is the lowest figure since April 2001 according to the agency.

“We have more work to do matching those seeking work with the nearly 63,000 jobs available across the state,” said Cheryl Stanton, executive director of the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce in a written statement.

The national jobless rate in May was 4.3 percent.

“With the state’s unemployment rate at a near 17-year low,” said Governor Henry McMaster in a written statement, “it’s as important as ever that we continue to broaden the scope of our workforce development initiatives and ensure that South Carolinians are trained and ready when they enter the labor force.”

Bamberg County has the highest reported unemployment rate at 6.7 percent. Charleston County has the lowest figure at 2.9 percent.

Here are the unemployment rates for counties in the coastal region in the May report. See all counties within the state here.

Horry County 3.9%

Florence County 3.9%

Darlington County 4.5%

Georgetown County 4.5%

Dillon County 4.8%

Williamsburg County 5.2%

Marlboro County 5.8%

Marion County 6.2%