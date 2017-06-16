StormTracker13 Friday Forecast

Expect a warm and muggy start to the weekend with afternoon showers and storms. With the amount of heat, a few storms could be on the stronger side with the main threats being damaging wind gust and lots of lightning. This weather pattern will continue into the weekend with a mix of sun and clouds, hot and humid with highs near 90 for the Pee Dee and mid to upper 80s for the beaches. High pressure offshore will control our weather, keeping it warm and humid. The high is not strong enough to prevent away the chance for rain. Each day scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon, and continue through the evening. This weather pattern will continue through the weekend and into next week. By Tuesday, a weak cold front will get close enough to bring a higher chance for thunderstorms. This front will not bring much of a cool down.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, few showers and storms, lows 70-72 inland, 74 beaches.

Saturday, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered pm thunderstorms. Highs 90 inland, 86 beaches.

Sunday, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered pm thunderstorms. Highs 90-92 inland, 86-87 beaches.