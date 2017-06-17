Alternative teaching certification program aims to fill Horry County teacher vacancies

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The school year may be over but the search for Horry County school teachers is not.

The American Board for Certification of Teacher Excellence held an information session on a quicker way to get certified to teach on Saturday, in order to fill at least a dozen teacher vacancies in the county. Getting certified typically involves studying for a degree for about two or three years, but the alternative program is an online course that you can take at your own pace. It’s a year long and applicants can cater the course to the subject they would like to teach. After passing two exams, you can receive your certification. “There’s definitely a lot more interest recently especially with the school year ending. It’s just a really good opportunity to get people into a career that was kind of unattainable without this program,” said Emily Steiner, representative for the American Board.

For more information on the certification program, or to enroll go to https://www.americanboard.org/south-carolina/.